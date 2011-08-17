Sea Turtle Hatchery: 33 years at Lara Beach in Cyprus

In the last 33 years some amazing work has been taking place at the Akamas Reserve and along the beaches of Cyprus where the Green Turtle (Chelonia mydas) and the Loggerhead Turtle (Caretta caretta) create their nests.
Advertisements
In the last 33 years some amazing work has been taking place at the Akamas Reserve and along the beaches of Cyprus where the Green Turtle (Chelonia mydas) and the Loggerhead Turtle (Caretta caretta) create their nests.
Posted in Biophilia, Conservation | Tags: Cyprus, sea turtles, video